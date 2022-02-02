National Bank Financial Trims Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Target Price to $13.00

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.94% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEV. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.85.
LEV traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,128. Lion Electric has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $27.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. 5.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lion Electric
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
