National Bank Financial Trims Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Target Price to $13.00

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEV. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.85.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

LEV traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,128. Lion Electric has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $27.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. 5.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.