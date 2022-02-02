National Bankshares Cuts Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$11.50

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FSZ. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.63.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

FSZ remained flat at $C$10.23 during trading on Wednesday. 253,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,193. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$9.71 and a 12 month high of C$11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 29.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.59.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$171.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.