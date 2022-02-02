National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:NKSH traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,900. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.29. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $39.99.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. National Bankshares had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, research analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from National Bankshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 3.9%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other National Bankshares news, Director John Elliott Dooley purchased 750 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $26,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in National Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in National Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 849.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in National Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 9.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

