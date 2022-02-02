National Bankshares Trims Cascades (TSE:CAS) Target Price to C$19.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.54% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.94.
Cascades stock opened at C$12.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 10.08. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$12.60 and a 52-week high of C$18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.77.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
