National Bankshares Trims Cascades (TSE:CAS) Target Price to C$19.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.94.

Cascades stock opened at C$12.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 10.08. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$12.60 and a 52-week high of C$18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.77.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1,000.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.2781218 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

