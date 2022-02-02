National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

NCMI has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.63.

National CineMedia stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $223.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.47.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -17.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,728,000 after purchasing an additional 484,372 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter worth $7,446,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 15.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 152,356 shares in the last quarter. 60.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

