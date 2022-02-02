Natixis Investment Managers International Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM traded down $3.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.91. The stock had a trading volume of 42,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

