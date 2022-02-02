Natixis Investment Managers International Has $1.09 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,309,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Nasdaq by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 457,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after buying an additional 78,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $526,465 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.50. 5,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,813. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.43. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.57 and a 1 year high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

