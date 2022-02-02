Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 12,570 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,168,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,570 shares during the quarter. Kosmos Energy comprises approximately 1.2% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Natixis Investment Managers International owned about 1.59% of Kosmos Energy worth $21,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,747,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 763,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

KOS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.63. 110,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,155,986. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 3.20. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.89.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.66.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.