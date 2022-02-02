Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 875 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Cogent Communications comprises 2.0% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $35,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 101,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 655.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 365,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Research LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,513,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,351. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.80 and a one year high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.98 and a beta of 0.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 664.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCOI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

