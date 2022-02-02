Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.750-$0.870 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 15.15%.

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $336.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 48,901 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $920,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 46,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

