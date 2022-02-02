Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Navient in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Navient’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($1.30). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NAVI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $17.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. Navient has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Navient by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Navient by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Navient by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Navient by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Navient by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 507,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.