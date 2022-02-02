Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to announce ($0.81) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.74). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKTR. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $278,320.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKTR opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

