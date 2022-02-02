Neo (NEO) Trading Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Neo has a market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $175.37 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neo has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $20.80 or 0.00055475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00051686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

