NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Short Interest Update

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NeoGames by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 53.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoGames alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

NGMS stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. NeoGames has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $73.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $549.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 3.17.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.