NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Holdings Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,031 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of NetApp worth $20,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,668,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of NetApp by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,787,000 after buying an additional 1,276,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NetApp by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after buying an additional 1,013,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after buying an additional 982,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,347,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $87.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.31. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.32.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

