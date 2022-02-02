Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,787 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 11,346 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

NFLX traded down $21.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $436.13. The stock had a trading volume of 250,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,582,162. The firm has a market cap of $193.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

