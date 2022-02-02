Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Lowered by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,642 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $55,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix stock traded down $16.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $441.00. The stock had a trading volume of 150,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,582,162. The company has a 50-day moving average of $560.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $195.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.46 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

