Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Edward Jones

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

NFLX stock opened at $457.13 on Monday. Netflix has a one year low of $351.46 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $560.57 and its 200 day moving average is $583.12. The firm has a market cap of $202.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Netflix by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,847 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Netflix by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

