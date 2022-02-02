NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 69.9% from the December 31st total of 15,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 402,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NRSN opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $4.70.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on NeuroSense Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

