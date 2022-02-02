Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Nevro alerts:

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 7,028.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth about $172,000.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.12. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Nevro has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $183.77.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.