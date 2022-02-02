New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Critical Comparison

New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for New Age Metals and BHP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Age Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A BHP Group 1 10 3 0 2.14

BHP Group has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.41%. Given BHP Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BHP Group is more favorable than New Age Metals.

Risk & Volatility

New Age Metals has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BHP Group has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of BHP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of BHP Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares New Age Metals and BHP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Age Metals N/A -10.59% -10.11% BHP Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Age Metals and BHP Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Age Metals N/A N/A -$550,000.00 N/A N/A BHP Group $60.82 billion 1.57 $11.30 billion N/A N/A

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than New Age Metals.

Summary

BHP Group beats New Age Metals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals, Inc. operates as an exploration company, which is focused on the discovery, exploration, and development of green metal projects in North America. The firm operates through the Platinum Group Metals (PGM) and the Lithium/Rare Element divisions. Its projects include River Valley Palladium, Genesis PGM-Ni-Cu, and Lithium. The company was founded on May 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold. The Iron Ore segment refers to mining of iron ore. The Coal segment focuses on metallurgical coal and energy coal. The company was founded on August 13, 1885 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

