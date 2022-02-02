New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

New York Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

NYCB stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

