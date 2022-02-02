NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $247,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 196,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 19.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,065,000 after purchasing an additional 633,039 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after purchasing an additional 757,854 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 35.7% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 20.5% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.40) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.10. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

