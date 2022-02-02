NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 45.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kronos Bio by 60.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Kronos Bio by 213.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Bio during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Kronos Bio during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRON. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on Kronos Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

KRON stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $32.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.40. As a group, research analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kronos Bio news, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 16,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $202,892.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 11,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $140,844.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.