Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Short Interest Down 28.1% in January

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 196,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 196,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 69,540 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NEXA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.37.

NEXA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,134. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

