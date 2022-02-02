Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($20.17) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:NFC opened at GBX 1,220 ($16.40) on Monday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a one year low of GBX 562 ($7.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,350 ($18.15). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,191.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,106.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.98.

About Next Fifteen Communications Group

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

