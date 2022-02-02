Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($20.17) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON:NFC opened at GBX 1,220 ($16.40) on Monday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a one year low of GBX 562 ($7.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,350 ($18.15). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,191.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,106.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.98.
About Next Fifteen Communications Group
