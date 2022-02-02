NFJ Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $29,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $588,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 47.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,753,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,557 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,593,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $389.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.23. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $4,000,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 663,250 shares of company stock valued at $104,730,552 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.