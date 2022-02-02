NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $43.61 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,741 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities accounts for 0.9% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Sun Communities worth $43,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 358.9% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 873,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,769,000 after buying an additional 683,501 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,178,000 after purchasing an additional 426,478 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,338,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 278,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 108.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 373,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,957,000 after purchasing an additional 193,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $188.68 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $211.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.61 and its 200 day moving average is $196.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

