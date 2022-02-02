NFJ Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 87.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 547,762 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,262 shares during the quarter. Best Buy makes up 1.1% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $57,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,177 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,556 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.93 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.