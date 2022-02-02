NFJ Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,769 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $21,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on XEL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.50. 6,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.64. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.