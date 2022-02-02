NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 17,635 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 405,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,635 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $35,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,698,000 after buying an additional 256,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,401,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,442,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,034 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.88.

WEC opened at $95.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.19. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

