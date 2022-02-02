NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 9,845 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Medical Properties Trust worth $25,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,639. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.37. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

