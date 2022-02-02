Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.24 million and $159,941.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

