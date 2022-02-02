Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Down 32.2% in January

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,600 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the December 31st total of 241,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Nintendo by 7.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,922,000 after buying an additional 93,168 shares during the period. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Nintendo in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,706,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,577,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Nintendo in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,577,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo in the 4th quarter worth about $952,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Macquarie lowered Nintendo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upgraded Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Nintendo in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nintendo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27,525.00.

Shares of Nintendo stock opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average is $58.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.54. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 27.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

