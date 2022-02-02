Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Update

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,500 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.5 days.
NCLTF traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.00. 3,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726. Nitori has a 52 week low of $137.75 and a 52 week high of $209.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.85.
About Nitori
Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.