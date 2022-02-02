Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Update

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,500 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.5 days.

NCLTF traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.00. 3,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726. Nitori has a 52 week low of $137.75 and a 52 week high of $209.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.85.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the sales of furniture and interior goods through its group companies. It offers beddings, curtains, carpets, rugs, mats, interior items, daily living items, kitchenware, cookware, tableware, bath ware, toilet, laundry, beds, sofas, cushions, television stands, living room storage, tables, chairs, cupboards, storage racks, office furniture, bookshelves, stationeries, relaxation, massage, health items, everyday life support items, children’s room items, study desks, small home appliances, lighting products and kitchen units.

