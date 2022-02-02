Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC)’s stock price rose 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.71 and last traded at $8.71. Approximately 3,978 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 812,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nobilis Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $223.68 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLTH. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,532,000. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,289,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,906,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,710,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,049,000.

About Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

