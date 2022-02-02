Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

NMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Nomura stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. Nomura has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $6.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomura by 8,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomura by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

