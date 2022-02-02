Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Noodles & Company reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDLS. Stephens began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 180,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,176. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $383.79 million, a P/E ratio of 93.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Noodles & Company by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

