Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives $80.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

NHYDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 77.00 to 80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NHYDY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

