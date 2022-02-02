Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,200 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the December 31st total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Shares of Northern Star Resources stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. 1,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,429. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. Northern Star Resources has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile

Northern Star Resources Ltd. is a gold producer and exploration company. It operates through the following segments: Pogo, Kalgoorlie Operations, Jundee, and Exploration. The company founded in May 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

