Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 80,835 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Northern Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $119.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $91.15 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.01.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

