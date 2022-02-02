Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NPI. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northland Power to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.48.

Get Northland Power alerts:

TSE:NPI traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 333,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,035. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$34.95 and a twelve month high of C$51.45. The stock has a market cap of C$8.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$432.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.4800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.