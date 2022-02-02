NortonLifeLock (NLOK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NortonLifeLock to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $28.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.