NOV (NOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NOV (NYSE:NOV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NOV opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. NOV has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.79%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NOV stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 207.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244,148 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of NOV worth $28,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

