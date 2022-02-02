NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $98.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVCR. Truist Financial upgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.71.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.89 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.72.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

