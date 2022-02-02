NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Short Interest Down 31.7% in January

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the December 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRXP. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 29,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,074. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $64.20.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.