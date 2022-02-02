Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings per share of $6.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.45. Nucor reported earnings per share of $3.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year earnings of $16.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $19.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.08.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,900. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.77.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 761.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Nucor by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

