NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on February 14th

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 44.7% over the last three years. NuStar Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 104.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.6%.

Shares of NS stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.52.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $412.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NuStar Energy stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

NS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

