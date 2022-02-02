NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 65,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 448,430 shares.The stock last traded at $17.24 and had previously closed at $16.78.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -116.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $412.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.58 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 53.34%. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in NuStar Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in NuStar Energy by 33.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in NuStar Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

