NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $10,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUVA opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.17.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.32 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

